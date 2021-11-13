WILLIAMSTOWN — Arianna Alexsandra Collins has been named executive director of the Hoosic River Watershed Association. She replaces Steve McMahon, who is retiring after 10 years with the organization.
Collins, an environmental education professional from Ashfield, has 20 years of experience in program development, administration and coordination; public relations and community engagement; budget administration and fundraising.
She holds a master's degree in environmental administration from Antioch University New England.
The association is a membership organization dedicated to the conservation, habitat-restoration and enjoyment of the Hoosic River and its watershed through education, research and advocacy.