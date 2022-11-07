Berkshire Film and Media Collaborative gives $5,000 grant to Columbia Arts Team for locally made musical

Members of the Columbia Arts Team, the musical "Band Boy" and the Berkshire Film and Media Collaborative and Silo Media. From left, Marc A. Contento, lead actor; Liv Cummins, Columbia Arts Team; Diane Pearlman, Berkshire Film and Media Collaborative; Sandy McKnight writer-director; Wanda Houston, singer and actor; and Beth Carlson and Kip Beacco of Silo Media.