Berkshire Film and Media Collaborative gives $5,000 grant to Columbia Arts Team for locally made musical

Musical Photo

Members of the Columbia Arts Team, the musical "Band Boy" and the Berkshire Film and Media Collaborative and Silo Media. From left, Marc A. Contento, lead actor; Liv Cummins, Columbia Arts Team; Diane Pearlman, Berkshire Film and Media Collaborative; Sandy McKnight writer-director; Wanda Houston, singer and actor; and Beth Carlson and Kip Beacco of Silo Media.

 PHOTO BY ROSEMARY STARACE

PITTSFIELD — Columbia Arts Team recently received a $5,000 Community Film Funding Grant from Berkshire Film and Media Collaborative toward its production of the musical comedy, “Band Boy.”

The musical was written and directed by Lee resident Sandy McKnight, produced entirely in Berkshire County and shot in Sheffield with local actors.

Beth Carlson and Kip Beacco of Stockbridge-based Silo Media did the cinematography and editing.

"Band Boy" is scheduled to debut in the spring of 2023, with screenings planned in Great Barrington, Pittsfield, North Adams, Albany, N.Y. and Hudson, N.Y., as well as New York City and Los Angeles. It will also be entered in major film festivals, and made available to national theater companies for live production.

