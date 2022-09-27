Columbia Memorial Health launches digital 'symptom checker'

HUDSON, N.Y. — Columbia Memorial Health has launched the region’s first online virtual medical assistant, which will allow patients to efficiently assess and triage their symptoms and quickly access the care they need.
The state-of-the-art “Symptom Checker,” powered by advanced artificial intelligence technology, is available to everyone in the region 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
Patients benefit by being directed to the most appropriate point of entry to care, thereby reducing wait times and eliminating any unnecessary steps or interactions. The net impact will be a more seamless and simple experience for the patient, and more efficient utilization of medical services, according to the company.