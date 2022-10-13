The new head of General Dynamics' Pittsfield plant is back where her career began

PITTSFIELD — Laura Hooks’ career with General Dynamics Mission Systems has circled back to where it began.

Hooks, who began work with the national defense contractor in Pittsfield 28 years ago, has returned to the Berkshires for good as vice president and general manager of maritime and strategic services at General Dynamics Mission Systems.

She succeeds Pittsfield native Carlo Zaffanella, who was recently named president and CEO of Ultra Electronics’ maritime division, which has an office in Braintree. Zaffanella, who had been with General Dynamics since 2009, said he travels between the company's many offices, but still lives in Lenox.

Hooks first came to Pittsfield in 1994 to participate in General Dynamics’ engineering leadership program, while studying for both her master's and doctoral degrees in mechanical engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. She's from the Buffalo, N.Y., area.

Hooks has since worked for General Dynamics at company facilities in Taunton, most recently, and Groton, Conn., but has maintained ties to the Berkshires.

“I’ve always owned a house in the area,” Hooks said.

Hooks had served since April under Zaffanella as vice president and general manager of General Dynamics ground service systems, which is headquartered in Taunton, and works with the U.S Army. General Dynamics Mission Systems in Pittsfield works mostly with the U.S. Navy.

“Humbled and excited,” said Hooks, about being named to replace Zaffanella in Pittsfield, where General Dynamics is one of Berkshire County’s largest employers, with 1,600 employees.

“I started my career in Pittsfield right out of college and kind of came up through the ranks of engineering. I actually led the (engineering) leadership program at one point in my career," she said. “I can’t tell you how amazing it feels to be back and running the business that I grew up in.”

Her former position in Taunton, she said, “helped me understand, quite frankly, what I have to do as a vice president and general manager. It was a whole new set of customers, so that was a learning experience for me.”

“I have a lot of experience working with the underseas community and the strategic deterrent community,” said Hooks, who also worked for General Dynamics’ Electric Boat facility in Connecticut, which builds submarines, for over six years.

Today, her goal in Pittsfield is to ensure that General Dynamics remains a strong part of the community.

“As one of the largest employers in the county, we realize the impact that we have on the community and how important that is,” she said.

In Pittsfield, General Dynamics has received a consistent stream of Navy contracts over the years, most recently a $273 million, six-year contact in July from the U.S. Department of Defense to develop, produce and install firing systems in the new Columbia and Dreadnought classes of submarines.

These contracts have allowed the Pittsfield facility to grow. In 2017, General Dynamics expanded into General Electric’s former administration building at 1 Plastics Avenue after Sabic Innovative Plastics moved most of its local employees to Houston. General Dynamics recently opened a second pod in that facility, and hopes to expand further throughout that cavernous structure, Hooks said.

Hooks said the company has filled new positions by drawing candidates from outside the Berkshires to Pittsfield, but needs to improve the pipeline to those jobs for local candidates.

”We have been a part of the Berkshire Business Roundtable and the Massachusetts Roundtable to try and highlight the labor skills of the jobs that we create across the communities,” she said. “We’ve had really good success, I think, filling those positions as we continue to grow. So we continue to have positions that come open. I think that has been a testament to being able to draw talent into the area. But preparing to fill the pipeline with candidates from local areas is also critically important.

“I think it starts with some of the interactions we have with the high schools and the community colleges and trying to make people aware — the students, the parents, the guidance counselors and everybody — of the skills they need by working with the Berkshire Innovation Center,” she said.

General Dynamics Mission Systems is partnering with the innovation center on the BIC Manufacturing Academy, an education and training initiative that involves the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Funded by a recent federal grant, the manufacturing academy is expected to get underway in February.

The company has also been working with local and regional schools, including the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, Berkshire Community College, UMass-Amherst, McCann Technical School and other county high schools on manufacturing and engineering careers.