Community Bancorp elects new corporators

ADAMS — Marnie Clough and Erica Samson Girgenti, Pamela Green and Sarah Eustis were all elected corporators of Community Bancorp of the Berkshires, MHC recently at the mutual holding company's annual meeting. Community Bancorp is the newly formed parent company of Adams Community Bank.
Clough, of Adams, is a partner at the law firm Donovan O’Connor & Dodig of North Adams. She has also served on the Massachusetts Bar Association, Boston Bar Association, American Bar Association, and Berkshire Bar Association. Clough holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and psychology from the State University of New York at Albany and a law degree from Suffolk University Law School.
Girgenti, also of Adams, is executive director of Sugar Hill Assisted Living Community in Dalton. Her community service includes serving as the executive director of the Adams Council on Aging. She holds a bachelor’s degree in social work from Salem State College and a master's degree in human services, gerontology from Capella University.
Green, of Pittsfield, is a partner at the law firm Smith Green & Holmes of Pittsfield. She has served on the board of directors of Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, Pittsfield Economic Development Authority, and the Hancock Shaker Village Audit Committee, and was named director of the Estate Planning Council of Berkshire County. She holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in world politics from Catholic University and a law degree from Western New England College School of Law.
Eustis, of Great Barrington, is the CEO of Main Street Hospitality in Great Barrington. She serves on the board of directors of Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival, the board of trustees of the Indian Mountain School in Connecticut, and on the advisory board of the Boston Symphony Orchestra. She holds a bachelor’s degree in fine art/art history and fine/studio arts from Smith College.
During the meeting, board Chair Steve Pagnotta also expressed his appreciation for longtime trustee Nancy Garton, whose term has expired.
"It's been a privilege to have Nancy on our board of trustees for the last 20 years," Pagnotta said.