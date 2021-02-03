GREAT BARRINGTON — The Schumacher Center for a New Economics and BerkShares Inc. will host a 90-minute virtual community banking roundtable at 2 p.m. Feb. 11 via Zoom. Presidents Jay Anderson of Pittsfield Cooperative Bank, Rick Cantele of Salisbury Bank and Trust Company, and Chuck Leach of Lee Bank will discuss the role and defining characteristics of community banks.
Alice Maggio, the former director of BerkShares Inc. now a corporator of Lee Bank, and a member of the Schumacher Center’s Board of Directors, will serve as moderator.
The conversation will address how big banks remove capital from communities while community banks circulate it, invigorating the local economy. A recording of the session will be available following the event. Registration: www.bit.ly/3t41lc3.