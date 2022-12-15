Community Development Corporation of Southern Berkshire receives chamber's 'Humanitarian Award'

GREAT BARRINGTON — The Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire received the 2022 Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce “Humanitarian Award” recently at the chamber’s annual meeting.
The chamber chose to honor CDCSB and Construct Inc. as two local organizations that provide affordable housing in the Berkshires.
“We all can agree that affordable housing is a substantial issue in our area," chamber Executive Director Betsy Andrus. "Our Humanitarian Awards will recognize two organizations that have made and continue to make significant progress on reducing the impact this issue has on our community.”
Current CDCSB projects include a contract to acquire the Marble Block in downtown Great Barrington; Windrush Commons, a 49-unit affordable housing complex under construction at 910 Main St. in Great Barrington; as well as the Small Business Technical Assistance program, which to date has mentored and assisted nearly 50 small business owners and entrepreneurs in Berkshire County.