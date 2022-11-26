<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Dr. Andrew Beckwith appointed chief medical officer of Community Health Programs

GREAT BARRINGTON — Dr. Andrew Beckwith has been named chief medical officer at Community Health Programs.

Beckwith, who is an obstetrician-gynecologist at CHP Barrington OB/GYN, will continue seeing patients while overseeing the CHP medical staff throughout Berkshire County. He joined CHP in 2018.

He is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia, where he was a member of Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society.

Beckwith completed his residency at Brigham & Women’s Hospital/Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was a co-administrative chief resident. He also served as division chief of OB-GYN at Berkshire Medical Center. He previously practiced with Berkshire OB/GYN in Pittsfield.

