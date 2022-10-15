Community Health Programs names Thomas Walbridge vice president of health care network

GREAT BARRINGTON — Thomas Walbridge has been named executive vice president of Community Health Programs' countywide health care network.
He will also continue in his role as CHP's chief financial officer. In this new role, Walbridge will continue to have overall responsibility for CHP's financial management while assuming broader administrative responsibilities.
Walbridge joined CHP in 2017 and has since successfully led financial management and operations for the organization. CHP employs approximately 250 people and provides health care to 30,000 residents of Berkshire County, with an annual operating budget of approximately $34 million.
Prior to joining CHP, Walbridge was chief financial officer and vice president of operations for the Kinsley Group Inc., and previously served as CFO for the Pioneer Valley Transit Authority. He was also director of finance and human resources at Six Flags New England. His early professional career was spent in the banking sector in Pittsfield, where he spent his childhood years.
Walbridge holds a business degree from Babson College and an M.B.A. from Western New England University.