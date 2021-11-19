GREAT BARRINGTON — Community Land Trust in the Southern Berkshires will hold its annual meeting via Zoom at 2 p.m. Dec. 11. The meeting will feature a conversation on access to farmland moderated by Molly Comstock, the coordinator of the Harry Conklin Fund for Farmsteads.
Rob Putnam is running for reelection for a three-year term for a community representative role on the board of directors. Members may submit additional nominations for the community representative to the board of trustees. Nominations should be sent no later than Dec. 1 by regular mail to Community Land Trust in the Southern Berkshires, attn: Nominations at P.O. Box 276, Great Barrington, MA 01230 or via email office@berkshirecommunitylandtrust.org.