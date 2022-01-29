PITTSFILD — Attorney Leticia Medina-Richman has been named the first chief operating officer at Community Legal Aid of Worcester, which has an office in Pittsfield and provides free legal services to lower-income and elderly residents in Berkshire County. In this position, Medina-Richman will help oversee the day-to-day administrative and operational functions of Community Legal Aid.
Medina-Richman, originally from the New York City borough of the Bronx, graduated from Smith College, with honors, and the Northeastern University School of Law. The Worcester resident joined Community Legal Aid’s predecessor organization, Legal Assistance Corp. of Central Massachusetts, in 1998, as an elder law attorney, and she later became a specialist in housing law.
In January 2014, she was named director of the Central West Justice Center, where she has overseen a growing staff of attorneys and paralegals in Worcester, Springfield, Northampton and Pittsfield practicing in the areas of immigration, food security, employment, benefits and housing law.
The justice center also houses the statewide Migrant and Seasonal Farmworker Project.