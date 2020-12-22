Community Legal Aid, which provides free legal service to low-income and elderly residents in the five counties of Central and Western Massachusetts, has received funding to launch a new COVID-19 Eviction Legal Help Project to provide needed legal assistance in pandemic-related eviction cases.
The agency has offices in North Adams and Pittsfield.
The project is part of a statewide deployment of legal services, community agencies and the private bar to combat the rise of evictions arising out of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout. The project is funded by the Baker-Polito administration’s Eviction Diversion Initiative.
Legal assistance through the project is being offered to tenants who live in households with income up to 200 percent of the poverty level (for 2020, $4,367 a month for a family of four). Information: communitylegal.org.