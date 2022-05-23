The manufacturer of PICS Frozen Pizzeria Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza, an item sold at Price Chopper/Market 32 stores, has voluntarily recalled the product due to the potential presence of metal in the bacon ingredient.
The recall has been issued by Palermo Villa, Inc. on the 17.95 ounce PICS Frozen Pizzeria Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza that has a UPC of 41735 07771 and an expiration date of 11/28/22.
Customers who purchased the affected products can return it to their local Price Chopper/Market 32 store for a full refund. For more information, contact Price Chopper/Market 32 at 800-666-7667 or via email at consumerresponse@pricechopper.com.
Based in Schenectady, New York, Price Chopper/Market 32 operates Berkshire County markets in Great Barrington, Lenox and Pittsfield.