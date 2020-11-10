BOSTON — Massachusetts employers remained pessimistic during October, amid conflicting signals from the economy and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Associated Industries of Massachusetts Business Confidence Index lost four-tenths of a point, to 46.2, last month, up from a low of 38.4 in April but 14.7 points lower than a year ago.
The confidence reading for the Massachusetts economy has tumbled 24.9 points during the past 12 months. The October BCI was compiled before the Nov. 3 presidential election.
The report comes a week after MassBenchmarks reported that the state economy grew at a record 37.7 percent clip during the third quarter, regaining some of the ground it lost when the commonwealth imposed a broad lockdown during the early months of the pandemic.
The AIM Index, based on a survey of more than 140 Massachusetts employers, is calculated on a 100-point scale, with 50 as neutral; a reading above 50 is positive, while below 50 is negative.