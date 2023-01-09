Confidence dips in December among state employers, AIM index shows

BOSTON — Confidence among state employers dipped during the last month of the year, as the Associated Industries of Massachusetts Business Confidence Index lost 4.7 points to 54 during December, giving up part of a large increase posted in November.
The index ended the year 2.7 points lower than its level of December 2021.
Employers remain concerned that efforts by central banks to moderate inflation by raising interest rates will slow the economy, perhaps into recession. At the same time, labor remains in tight supply, with many employers continuing to struggle to hire and retain employees.
“The path to 2 percent inflation will inevitably be painful. Most economists forecast a recession in the first half of 2023, led by declines in residential investment, commercial construction, inventory investment, and consumer spending on goods,” said Sara L. Johnson, chair of the AIM Board of Economic Advisors.
The AIM Index, based on a survey of more than 140 Massachusetts employers, is calculated on a 100-point scale, with 50 as neutral. Any reading above 50 is positive, while below 50 is negative.