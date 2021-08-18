GREAT BARRINGTON — Berkshire Community Land Trust, in partnership with Berkshire Agricultural Ventures and Berkshire Grown, has launched the Harry Conklin Fund for Farmsteads to support secure, long-term access to land for farmsteads for small-scale farmers, while retaining ownership of the land in a community organization. Farmsteads include homes, barns, sites for greenhouses, and flat land for growing.
Conklin, an attorney who practiced law in the Berkshires for nearly 50 years, died in July following a seven-month battle with cancer. He grew up on a farm in Ashley Falls, and in 1985 helped Robyn Van En organize the country’s first Community Supported Agriculture farm at Indian Line Farm in Egremont. He served on the board of the Community Land Trust in the Southern Berkshires for over four decades. Information: Berkshirecommunitylandtrust.org.