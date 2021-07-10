GREAT BARRINGTON — Hinda Bodinger, Wanda Houston, Laura Jordahl, Christa Montano and Richard Slutsky have been appointed to the board of directors of Construct. The new board members assumed their new duties last month.
Bodinger and her husband, Bill, moved to the Berkshires full time in 2013. In 2016, they started Berkshire Baby Box, a nonprofit that helps connect new families to resources and services, regardless of income or immigrant status.
Houston, the minister of music at First Baptist Church in Pittsfield, is a performer, music choir director and teacher who came to the Berkshires from Chicago via Los Angeles and New York City.
Jordahl long has been committed to reducing housing and food insecurity through her volunteer leadership and philanthropy. She formerly lived near Chicago, and was involved there with Housing Forward, a nonprofit focused on ending housing instability.
She has volunteered at Construct, overseeing the front desk and working with staff on various projects since becoming a full-time Great Barrington resident.
Montano grew up in the Berkshires and recently moved back to Great Barrington full time with her fiance, Tyler, and puppy, Opie Bear. She works remotely for an indoor urban farming company based out of the New York borough of Brooklyn, handling its marketing and public relations.
Slutsky, originally from Omaha, Neb., retired with his wife, Alyson, to the Berkshires in 2019. He practiced general civil law and for 20 years served as senior vice president and institutional sales director for the philanthropic solutions group at U.S Trust and Merrill Lynch in New York City.
Board officers for this year include, Elizabeth Rosenberg, president; Rabbi Neil Hirsch, vice president; Keith Seidman, treasurer; and Elaine Silberstein, secretary.