GREAT BARRINGTON — Construct will hold a webinar on affordable housing, via Zoom, at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Leading team members will discuss how affordable housing works in the community. The webinar panelists will focus on their work related to affordable housing and support services and will respond to audience questions.
Construct Executive Director Jane Ralph and housing director June Wolf will discuss how affordable housing works in Massachusetts.
Zoom login credentials can be accessed at tinyurl.com/43h85d7j.
Questions/information: Neil Hirsch at 617-775-1192.