GREAT BARRINGTON — Construct will host its annual “Warm Up the Winter” fundraiser for emergency assistance, virtually, at 7 p.m. Feb. 19. The proceeds will support those in need of emergency assistance for fuel, utilities, rental payments and emergency accommodation.
Participants will include The Lucky 5; Olga Dunn Dance Company; The Lucky Bucket Band; The Wanda Houston Band; John Bissell, president and CEO of Greylock Federal Credit Union; state Sen. Adam Hinds; Rabbi Deborah Zecher; Joe Rose; Jenny Schwartz; Tristan Osgood; and Construct’s board of directors and staff.
Donations can be made online at any time at go.rallyup.com/warmup2022, by calling Construct’s development office at 413-429-4433, or by texting ‘WARMUP2022’ to 855-202-2100 for a link to donate.
Donations also can be sent directly to Construct “Warm Up the Winter” at 316A State Road, Great Barrington, MA, 01230.
Information: facebook.com/ConstructInc; constructinc.org.