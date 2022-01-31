GREAT BARRINGTON — Construct Inc. will be holding an affordable housing lottery for a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 2442 Main St. in Becket on April 5. The nonprofit provider of affordable housing and supportive services to Southern Berkshire County is currently accepting applications for the residence for $250,000. The application deadline is April 1.
Construct is administering the lottery, which is limited to first-time homebuyers at 80 percent or less of area median income. The project developer is Construct, with support from the Community Preservation Committee of Becket and a Small-Town Housing Initiative Grant.
Applicants must be pre-approved for a mortgage before submitting their applications. An information session will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Visit the “Becket Lottery” page on Construct’s website at https://constructinc.org for more information about the lottery and how to apply. Questions/applications: applications@constructberkshire.org or call 413-528-1985.