Construction Advancement program donates $25K

FRAMINGHAM— The Massachusetts Construction Advancement Program has donated $25,000 to Massachusetts Girls in Trades to support the organization’s mission of supporting female high school students in career technical education programs to start careers in high-paying, high-skilled union construction trades.
The Massachusetts Construction Advancement Program is a nonprofit organization that provides services to the construction industry, including educational opportunities for its workforce and students interested in careers in construction.
Massachusetts Girls in Trades will be holding a conference and career fair Nov. 17 at Dean Vocational Technical High School in Holyoke.