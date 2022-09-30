<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Construction Advancement program donates $25K

The Massachusetts Construction Advancement Program has donated $25,000 to Massachusetts Girls in Trades to support the organization’s mission of supporting female high school students in career technical education programs to start careers in high-paying, high-skilled union construction trades.

The Massachusetts Construction Advancement Program is a nonprofit organization that provides services to the construction industry, including educational opportunities for its workforce and students interested in careers in construction. 

Massachusetts Girls in Trades will be holding a conference and career fair Nov. 17 at Dean Vocational Technical High School in Holyoke.

