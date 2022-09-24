Jack Miller Contractors hires multiple employees, names superintendent

WILLIAMSTOWN — Jack Miller Contractors has hired two new employees, added three others during the past year and promoted Joel Kinney to superintendent.
The most recent hires are Nikolaos Tombras as director of preconstruction services and Zachary Hettinger as assistant project manager.
Superintendent Albert Aponte, assistant superintendent Dan Pratt and estimator Zenon Libowicz have been hired during the past year. Kinney has been with the company for three years.
Prior to joining Jack Miller Contractors, Tombras worked for architecture firms in Pittsfield, New Haven, Conn., and Washington, D.C. He holds a bachelor of architecture degree from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, and is a LEED accredited professional.
Hettinger has previous experience in government agency and food service construction project management as well as project engineering for commercial health care.
In Illinois and Michigan, he managed construction milestones for the Chicago Parks District’s 200 plus playgrounds, provided progress, budget and planning oversight for a full-service design-build firm, and managed interdepartmental coordination of operations, marketing, design and merchandising for a regional grocery store chain. He holds a bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of Kansas.