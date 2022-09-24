<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jack Miller Contractors hires multiple employees, names superintendent

Nikolaos Tombas Photo

Nikolaos Tombas
Zachary Hettinger Photo

Zachary Hettinger 

WILLIAMSTOWN — Jack Miller Contractors has hired two new employees, added three others during the past year and promoted Joel Kinney to superintendent.

The most recent hires are Nikolaos Tombras as director of preconstruction services and Zachary Hettinger as assistant project manager.

Albert Aponte Photo

Albert Aponte 

Superintendent Albert Aponte, assistant superintendent Dan Pratt and estimator Zenon Libowicz have been hired during the past year. Kinney has been with the company for three years.

Dan Pratt Photo

Dan Pratt 

Prior to joining Jack Miller Contractors, Tombras worked for architecture firms in Pittsfield, New Haven, Conn., and Washington, D.C. He holds a bachelor of architecture degree from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, and is a LEED accredited professional.

Zenon Libowicz Photo

Zenon Libowicz 

Hettinger has previous experience in government agency and food service construction project management as well as project engineering for commercial health care.

In Illinois and Michigan, he managed construction milestones for the Chicago Parks District’s 200 plus playgrounds, provided progress, budget and planning oversight for a full-service design-build firm, and managed interdepartmental coordination of operations, marketing, design and merchandising for a regional grocery store chain. He holds a bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of Kansas.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all