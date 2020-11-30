WILLIAMSTOWN — Jack Miller Contractors recently received certification by the PHIUS Passive House Building Energy Standard, one of the most rigorous building energy standards in the world.
Passive building is a set of design principles used to attain a rigorous level of energy efficiency within a specific quantifiable comfort level. These principles can be applied to all building typologies, from single-family homes to multifamily apartment buildings and offices.
Access to the Paycheck Protection Program allowed Jack Miller Contractors to provide the time and money to offer several employees online access to Passive House Institute U.S. Certified Builder training.
PHIUS (Passive House Institute U.S. Inc.) is a nonprofit organization committed to making high-performance passive building the mainstream market standard.