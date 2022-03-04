WILLIAMSTOWN — Jack Miller Contractors, of Williamstown, recently sent six team members to Superintendent Mastermind Course & Boot Camp in Mesa, Ariz., as part of the company’s investment in education and development.
The employees who attended the boot camp were Albert Aponte, Jerry Sargeant, Joel Kinney, Paul Barrett, Russell Chieffo and Jeff Deeley.
The boot camp, led by Jason Schroeder, author, podcast host, coach, international speaker, master builder and owner of Elevate Construction of Mesa, provided training that creates a strategic advantage to a new generation of workers in the field of construction.