Convenience store chain with Western Mass. locations sold

GPM Investments, a subsidiary of ARKO Corp., recently acquired Pride Convenience Holdings Inc., which owns 31 convenience stores in the Northeast with the majority of them in Western Massachusetts.
ARKO, which is based in Richmond, Va., is a Fortune 500 company that is one of the country’s largest convenience store operators, with outlets in 34 states. Pride is the company’s 22nd acquisition since 2013.
Pride operates seven stores in Springfield, three in Chicopee, two each in East Longmeadow, Hadley, Holyoke and West Springfield, and single locations in Agawam, Belchertown, Easthampton, Longmeadow, Northampton, Palmer and Westfield.