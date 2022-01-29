PITTSFIELD — Financial adviser Corey Phillips, who is based in Pittsfield, has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, corporate-registered investment adviser and custodial platforms. He previously worked for Park Avenue Securities, which is part of the Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America, which has an office in Pittsfield.
After college, Phillips owned a small retail liquor store and rental properties with his brother and father before becoming a full-time financial adviser in 2014.
At LPL, Phillips will team with former colleague Alex Kastrinakis, who joined the Charlotte, N.C.-based firm last year. Phillips and Kastrinakis plan to fully partner and launch a new brand this year.