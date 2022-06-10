Mary Coughlin, Jennifer Parsons join Pittsfield Cooperative Bank in VP roles

PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield Cooperative Bank has named Mary Coughlin as vice president, residential mortgage manager, and Jennifer Parsons as vice president, human resources.
Coughlin, who will head residential lending, has over 25 years of experience in loan originating, credit administration and relationship management. She previously worked for Greylock Federal Credit Union, serving in several different departments in the central office, which gave her a broad understanding of operations. She lives in Pittsfield with her family.
Parsons most recently worked in human resources at Berkshire Transit Management. She has also worked in human resources and operations at United Cerebral Palsy of Western Massachusetts. Parsons graduated with honors from Berkshire Community College. She lives in Pittsfield with her husband and children.