<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Counseling Center in the Berkshires closing after 48 years

PITTSFIELD — The Counseling Center in the Berkshires, which has provided therapeutic, spiritual and mental health services for 48 years, will close on Dec. 31.

Counseling Center logo

Despite a long waiting list, and the continued need for mental health services, the center has fallen victim to a lack of available mental health providers, according to a news release.

Over the past few years, veteran staff have retired and the center has been unable to attract full-time therapists, a situation that many mental health agencies nationally are struggling with.

Current therapists will continue to work with their clients on a private basis, and the center will assist them during this transitional period.

The Counseling Center in The Berkshires was founded as a pastoral counseling center by John Messerschmitt and William Hayden in 1974. The center has offices in Great Barrington, Pittsfield and Williamstown.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all