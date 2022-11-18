Counseling Center in the Berkshires closing after 48 years

PITTSFIELD — The Counseling Center in the Berkshires, which has provided therapeutic, spiritual and mental health services for 48 years, will close on Dec. 31.
Despite a long waiting list, and the continued need for mental health services, the center has fallen victim to a lack of available mental health providers, according to a news release.
Over the past few years, veteran staff have retired and the center has been unable to attract full-time therapists, a situation that many mental health agencies nationally are struggling with.
Current therapists will continue to work with their clients on a private basis, and the center will assist them during this transitional period.
The Counseling Center in The Berkshires was founded as a pastoral counseling center by John Messerschmitt and William Hayden in 1974. The center has offices in Great Barrington, Pittsfield and Williamstown.