WESTWOOD — Heading into Columbus Day weekend, the average gas price in Berkshire County has risen by a penny this week to $3.10 per gallon, while the average state price has remained the same for the second straight week, also at $3.10, according to AAA Northeast. The average state price is two cents higher than a month ago, and a dollar higher than at this time last year.
The national gas price rose two cents this week to $3.20 per gallon. The national average price is also 2 cents higher than a month ago, but $1.02 higher than at this time last year.
“Global economic uncertainty and supply chain concerns caused by the lingering COVID-19 pandemic could be playing a role in keeping crude oil prices elevated,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire. “But there may be some relief on the horizon due to the news that OPEC and its allies might ramp up production increases faster than previously agreed.”