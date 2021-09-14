PITTSFIELD — Five Berkshire County residents are among the 40 individuals who live in Berkshire Bank’s multistate coverage area that recently received a combined $100,000 in scholarship funds through the bank’s NeXt Gen Scholars program. Each recipient will receive $2,500 to assist with undergraduate costs during the fall 2021 semester.
This year’s recipients were chosen by a team of 100 Berkshire Bank employee volunteers. The Berkshire County 2021 NeXt Gen Scholars recipients are Belinda Bile, Nicholas Harrington and Ian McGrath of Pittsfield; Lana Kingsley of North Adams; and Karina Mahida of Great Barrington.