WESTWOOD — The average gas price in both Berkshire County and Massachusetts has reached the $3 per gallon mark, with prices in both areas rising by 1 cent since last week, according to AAA Northeast. In the Berkshires, the average gas price has risen 3 cents in the last two weeks.
This week’s average state gas price is 7 cents higher than a month ago, and 90 cents higher than at this time last year. The state’s average gas price is 13 cents lower than the national average, which rose three cents this week.
“Higher crude oil prices and robust demand for gasoline — reinforced by record road travel during the July Fourth weekend — are pushing pump prices higher,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire.
The national average price of $3.13 per gallon is 8 cents higher than a month ago, and 95 cents higher than at this time last year.