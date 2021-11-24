WESTWOOD — The average gas price in the Berkshires and Massachusetts rose slightly again this week, with the median county price still a bit higher than the state’s.
The average price rose 1 cent in the Berkshires and Massachusetts, with the county price now at $3.43 per gallon and the state price at $3.42, according to AAA Northeast.
The average state price is 8 cents higher than a month ago and $1.35 more than at this time last year. Average gas prices in the state’s 14 counties this week range from a low of $3.32 in Bristol County to a high of $4.41 in Nantucket.
The average price in Massachusetts is 2 cents higher than the national average, which dropped 1 cent this week, to $3.40 per gallon. The national price is 3 cents higher than a month ago and $1.29 more than at this time last year.