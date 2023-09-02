Couple sells Pittsfield Dan Fox Drive Stop & Shop plaza for almost double what they paid for it. It's the largest commercial property sale of the year

PITTSFIELD — A pair of real estate investors from Andover purchased the shopping plaza that houses the Stop & Shop supermarket on Dan Fox Drive in Pittsfield for $3.85 million in October 2021.
A little less than two years later, Manoj and Preeti Munjal have received a significant return on that investment, close to double what they paid for it.
The Munjals, a married couple, sold the 13-acre Del Alba Plaza for $6.3 million in mid-August, according to documents filed at the Middle Berkshire Registry of Deeds in Pittsfield. It was the largest commercial property sale in the Berkshires this year, according to the Berkshire County Board of Realtors. The board tracks only Realtor-assisted transactions.
The plaza, which includes the 61,000-square foot-supermarket, a second much smaller structure and a gas station, is located at the corner of Dan Fox Drive and South Street (Route 7), the main route that motorists travel when they go to nearby Bousquet Mountain Ski Area.
The Munjals own NNM Realty Trust, which owned most of the Del Alba Plaza and is the parent company of two other realty trusts that each owned 18 percent of that property.
“We got a good offer,” said Preeti Munjal, when asked why the couple decided to sell the property now. ”It was a little too far for us from Boston, a good two and a half hour drive. We thought if we get a good price we might as well take advantage of that.
"Not bad," she said, referring to the purchase price.
The new owner, Dan Fox Drive Pittsfield LLC, is a local affiliate of L2 Partners, a commercial real estate agency in Miami that was founded in 2014 and has acquired and manages $1.1 billion in commercial property across the country, including in Massachusetts, according to its website. The firm's other properties in Massachusetts were unavailable.
L2 Partners, which also has offices in Chicago and Providence, R.I., has obtained a mortgage on the shopping plaza with Bank of America, according to registry documents. Lance Lazarus, listed as the new ownership group’s resident agent in papers filed with the Secretary of State’s office, did not return a telephone call seeking comment.
The sale was arranged through a national broker that the Munjals worked with.
"It wasn’t actively on the market,” Preeti Munjal said.
“They approached us. We didn’t approach them,” she said. “They really wanted to be in this area.”
The Munjals had also renovated the property after buying it from Wells Fargo Bank. Preeti said the couple’s total investment was less than $500,000, but the work they performed on a smaller building on the property that is adjacent to the supermarket, allowed them to attract two national tenants: Amedisys Home Health, and Fyzical Therapy and Balance Centers. A third storefront in that 8,100 square-foot building is currently vacant.
“That building next to Stop & Shop we leased that, and with the additional rent [from the tenants] we got an additional return on our investment,” she said. “They are good tenants for the town. We completely redid that whole space for them.”