SHEFFIELD — The COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund for Berkshire County has awarded a round of grants for projects focused on well-being and food coordination.
The Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, Berkshire United Way, Northern Berkshire United Way and Williamstown Community Chest granted a total of $182,000 for 33 projects that are estimated to reach over 8,500 residents.
Grants to the MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board, Iglesia Fuente de Salvacion Misionera, Berkshire South Regional Community Center and Busy Bee Learning Center will support projects with potential for wide reach and replication.
Twenty-six nonprofits received grants for programs offering reading, literacy and academic support; arts and storytelling workshops; play groups and summer camps; and employment training, coaching, referrals and peer support.
For information on the funded projects, visit tinyurl.com/2y7h2fwc.