SPRINGFIELD — American Medical Response has extended its COVID-19 testing site at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield until March 31.
AMR, which operates in the Berkshires, is the city of Springfield’s provider of medical transportation.
COVID-19 testing takes place daily at the Eastfield Mall. No appointments are necessary, but advance registration strongly is encouraged to facilitate faster testing.
Testing is available on a drive-thru basis only at 1655 Boston Road, Springfield, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The site will be closed Dec. 23-25, Dec. 30-31 and Jan. 1.
Additional testing details are available at mass.gov/info-details/stop-the-spread.