BENNINGTON, Vt. — The Center for Communication in Medicine in Bennington will host a free online webinar, “Coping with COVID-19: Communication Challenges with Healthcare Providers” at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The panelists will include: Southwestern Vermont Medical Center hospitalist, James Poole; United Counseling Service director and psychiatrist, Alya Reeve; patient and Vermont Dept. of Corrections Commissioner, Jim Baker; and caregiver and registered nurse, Gretchen Johnson, CCM Executive Director, Bernard Bandman will moderate. A question and answer session will also take place. Registration: SpeakSoomer.org.