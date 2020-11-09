Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BENNINGTON, Vt. — The Center for Communication in Medicine in Bennington will host a free online webinar, “Coping with COVID-19: Communication Challenges with Healthcare Providers” at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The panelists will include: Southwestern Vermont Medical Center hospitalist, James Poole; United Counseling Service director and psychiatrist, Alya Reeve; patient and Vermont Dept. of Corrections Commissioner, Jim Baker; and caregiver and registered nurse, Gretchen Johnson, CCM Executive Director, Bernard Bandman will moderate. A question and answer session will also take place. Registration: SpeakSoomer.org.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.