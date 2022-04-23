Craig named divisional sales manager at Berkshire Bank

PITTSFIELD — Christopher Craig recently joined Berkshire Bank’s mortgage sales group as SVP, divisional sales manager.
In this role, Craig will direct all aspects of mortgage sales including the origination of high-quality loans, the customer experience and team member development.
Craig has over 25 years of experience in sales and management within the financial industry. His career highlights include producing $700 million in mortgage originations while strategically building mortgage teams within the New England region.
Before joining Berkshire Bank, Craig was regional sales manager at Bank Five. He has also recruited and hired loan officers as sales manager for Citizens Bank, and has held mortgage origination roles at Bank of America, First Horizon Home Loans and Countrywide Home Loans.
Craig holds a bachelor of science degree in business administration from Bryant College.