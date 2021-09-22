PITTSFIELD — The members of the Credit Union of the Berkshires recently voted at a special meeting to approve a proposed merger with Greylock Federal Credit Union, which was first announced in May. The merger goes into effect Oct. 1. All CUB members will be moved over to Greylock’s banking systems by the end of October.
This vote was the final step in a process that began when CUB approached Greylock with a merger request for proposal. The merger has received regulatory approval from the National Credit Union Administration, Massachusetts Division of Banks, and Massachusetts Credit Union Share Insurance Corporation.
Greylock will assume CUB’s nearly $23 million in assets and approximately 2,000 members. All employees of CUB have been offered positions with Greylock. The CUB branch on Williams Street in Pittsfield will be closed due to the proximity of an existing Greylock branch on nearby Elm Street.