<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Bitcoin entrepreneur Ryan Salame has purchased another Lenox building — but he denies he's 'trying to buy up' downtown

Salame speaks from inside Firefly Gastropub

Ryan Salame, 28, owns numerous commercial restaurant properties in Lenox. He just purchased the commercial building at 27 Housatonic St., which was the site of the first Berkshire County courthouse.
Modal

Clarence Fanto can be reached by e-mail at cfanto@yahoo.com or on Twitter @BE_cfanto.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all