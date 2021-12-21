NORTH ADAMS — A hearing will come in January, and a decision may follow in the spring for the proposed acquisition of the rail line that owns the Hoosac Tunnel and operates freight through northern Berkshire County.
The Surface Transportation Board in May rejected the initial bid that Jacksonville, Fla.-based CSX Corp. made to acquire Pan Am Railways. CSX, however, submitted an expanded bid and has added some support for the transaction.
The board will hold a virtual hearing on Jan. 13 for the revised bid, and the hearing could continue into Jan. 14 if necessary, it announced in a news release.
Pan Am Railways, which is based in North Billerica, runs freight to Berkshire businesses such as Specialty Minerals in Adams.
If the transaction goes through, it would carry implications for right-of-way in the proposed “northern tier” project, which seeks to restore passenger service from North Adams to Boston through Greenfield. State lawmakers along the route, as well as economic development planners and transportation advocates, support the project.
The state Department of Transportation has begun an 18-month study for the project.
A decision on the CSX transaction could come in April and become effective in June, a consultant working on the northern tier study said in a virtual meeting last week.