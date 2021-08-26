CSX Corp.’s proposed merger with Pan Am Railways, Inc., which operates in northern Berkshire County, has received the support of the Northern New England Passenger Railway Authority, one of New England’s largest passenger rail trade authorities. The Maine-based NNEPRA is that state’s sponsor of Amtrak’s Downeaster passenger rail service between Brunswick, Maine and Boston. Maine Governor Janet Mills has also endorsed the project.
On July 30, the Surface Transportation Board accepted CSX’s revised application, which was filed earlier last month as part of an agreement to acquire Pan Am Railways.
Copies of the aforementioned support letters and additional information on the merger can be found by visiting NEFreightRail.com.