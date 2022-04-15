After an initial rejection, government regulators have approved the sale of Pan Am Systems to CSX

NORTH ADAMS — The Surface Transportation Board has approved CSX Corp.’s bid to acquire Pan Am Systems Inc., which co-owns the rail line that operates freight through the Hoosac Tunnel and Northern Berkshire County.
All five board members of the federal regulatory agency approved the acquisition, which is effective May 14, according to railwayage.com.
U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal, D-Springfield, said he was pleased that the acquisition had been approved because it included provisions for protecting passenger and commuter service “that I found to be imperative,” he said in a statement.
“Consequently, I can say that I am pleased with this decision and believe that it is consistent with the priorities that we established,” Neal said. “It also acknowledges our concerns regarding the region’s relationship with CSX. I am hopeful that area mayors and I will be able forge a better rapport with CSX as we move forward.”
CSX’s original bid to merge with Pan Am was rejected by federal regulators, but in July the company submitted an amended and expanded application to acquire the rail line.
The acquisition of Pan Am will allow Jacksonville, Fla.-based CSX to expand its operations across Connecticut, New York and Massachusetts, while adding Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine to its existing 23-state network. Pan Am, based in North Billerica, owns and operates a 1,700-mile railroad network between St. John, New Brunswick and New York’s Capital Region that passes through New England. The system passes through North Adams on its way through Berkshire County, and provides freight service to several local businesses, including Specialty Minerals in Adams.
The Berkshire portion of the railway, which includes the 146-year-old Hoosac Tunnel and runs through part of southwestern Vermont, is operated by Pan Am Southern, which is owned jointly by Pan Am and the Virginia-based Norfolk Southern Railroad, which maintains the section between Mechanicville, N.Y., and Ayer. The acquisition allows CSX to acquire seven rail carriers owned by Pan Am and to merge six of them into CSX, according to railwayage.com.
As a condition of approval, the Surface Transportation Board has established a five-year oversight period to monitor the effectiveness of the various conditions contained in the deal, according to railwayage.com.
“After a searching review of the well-developed record in this proceeding, which included a two-day public hearing before the full board, the board concluded that this transaction satisfies the statutory criteria based on CSX’s representations to the board,” board Chair Martin J. Oberman said. “I look forward to improvements in the rail network with respect to reliable service and competitive transportation options in New England and beyond.”
“CSX is pleased that the STB approved the proposed acquisition of Pan Am and has recognized the significant benefits this transaction will bring to shippers and other New England stakeholders,” said President and CEO James M. Foote. “We look forward to integrating Pan Am, their employees and the rail-served industries of the Northeast into CSX and to working in partnership with connecting railroads to provide exceptional supply chain solutions to New England and beyond.”
David A. Fink, president of Pan Am Railways said: “This much anticipated decision paves the way for an exciting new chapter for Pan Am customers and our employees as we begin our transition to the CSX team.”
Petitions for reconsideration of STB’s decision must be filed by May 4, as do requests for a stay.