BOSTON — The Massachusetts Cultural Council will hold a virtual public input session Monday to solicit public comment on how the $60 million in the state’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) spending plan to aid artists and cultural organizations with pandemic recovery should be utilized or invested. The hours are 4 to 6 p.m.
The Cultural Council is seeking feedback from all stakeholders to determine what types of assistance programs are considered most helpful or necessary by artists and cultural organizations. Those who prefer to submit written comments can do so until 5 p.m. Feb. 7.
Information/registration: massculturalcouncil.org.