BOSTON — The Mass Cultural Council has issued application deadlines for its fall grant programs. The deadline to submit applications for local cultural council programs, which include grants for community-based arts and culture projects, is Oct. 15.
The other programs and deadlines:
• Oct. 20: STARS residencies;
• Oct. 25: Artist fellowships;
• Nov. 3: Fall and winter festivals program;
• Nov. 5: Gaming mitigation program;
• Nov. 16: Public or capacity building projects.
Information sessions for artist fellowships, the public or capacity projects and the gaming mitigation program will take place Oct. 5, Oct. 6 and Oct. 7, respectively.
Information: massculturalcouncil.org.