LENOX — Becky Cushing Gop, the director of Mass Audubon West, which oversees Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in Lenox, has been named one of the 2021 winners of the Elizabeth Abernathy Hull Award presented by The Garden Club of America.
The award, established in 1992, annually recognizes the outstanding achievements of individuals furthering the early environmental education of children.
It provides $1,000 to chosen recipients who honor Hull’s common-sense approach to environmental awareness by inspiring children younger than 16 to appreciate the beauty and fragility of our planet.
Cushing Gop was nominated for the award by the Lenox Garden Club. The previous nominee put forward by the Lenox Garden Club was Berkshire Botanical Garden Education Director Elisabeth Cary, who won a Hull Award in 2015.