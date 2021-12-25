PITTSFIELD — Shaun Cusson, executive director of Hillcrest Educational Centers, has been appointed treasurer of the board of directors of the Massachusetts Association of Approved Special Education Schools in Boston, a statewide association of schools that serves students with special needs.
Cusson, who previously has served in this position, also is a board member of the American Association of Children’s Residential Centers and board president of the Berkshire County Kids’ Place & Violence Prevention Center.
Cusson holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing from Westfield State University and a master’s degree in education and psychology from Cambridge College.