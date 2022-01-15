PITTSFIELD — Josh Cutler has been named cash management officer of Pittsfield Cooperative Bank. In this role, Cutler will develop and provide effective cash-management solutions for the bank’s commercial clients.
Cutler will be located at the bank’s main office, at 70 South St. in Pittsfield.
Cutler has over 10 years of experience in the financial industry, most recently serving as assistant branch manager of the bank's branch on Dalton Avenue in Pittsfield.
He is the immediate past president of Temple Anshe Amunim, serves as treasurer of the Eagles Band board of directors and co-chairs the Hilda Vallin Feigenbaum Memorial Lecture Series.
Cutler served as a member of the Pittsfield School Committee from 2014 to 2020, and was a 2018 recipient of the Berkshire Community College Foundation’s 40 Under Forty Award.
The graduate of the University of Massachusetts-Amherst lives in Pittsfield with his son, James.