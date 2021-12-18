PITTSFIELD — Jason Cuyler has been appointed to the board of directors of Hillcrest Educational Centers. The licensed social worker has been case management coordinator for the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office for 20 years, and also serves as the office’s certified HiSET proctor and lead certified application counselor.
Cuyler has been a volunteer member of The Christian Center’s board of directors since 2014, and a board member of the Berkshire United Way since 2017. He has served as vice president of The Christian Center’s board since 2016.