PITTSFIELD — The Dulye Leadership Experience will present a virtual workshop on cybersecurity at 5:15 p.m. Jan. 27. Dave Hall, the founder and president of CompuWorks of Pittsfield, will give advice on how to dodge cyber hackers in “Ask the Expert: Size Up Your Cyber Risk Workshop.”
A Cyber Profile Protection worksheet and tips will be provided. A live question-and-answer session will take place. Tickets are $5 for DLE community members and alumni, and $10 for non-members. Links for DLE programming are shared with attendees after they register through Eventbrite. RSVP Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dle-ownership-workshop-ask-the-expert-size-up-your-cyber-risk-registration-133782289429.