The U.S. Small Business Administration is launching a pilot program to bolster the cybersecurity of emerging small businesses.
The program provides state governments with up to $3 million in new money to help emerging small businesses across the country develop their cybersecurity infrastructure.
As part of the Cybersecurity for Small Business Pilot Program, through the Office of Entrepreneurial Development, state governments are eligible to compete for grants that will help deliver cybersecurity assistance to nascent and startup business owners.
Applications are being accepted through March 3. Information: sba.gov/cybersecurity.